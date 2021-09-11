Project tracker: Bagnell Dam closed for repairs

Lake Sun Leader

The road over Bagnell Dam will be closed for repairs to the road surface and adjacent sidewalk until about Dec. 1. It closed Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The deterioration of the 90-year-old bridge structure attached to the dam is at a point where this work is necessary, according to MoDOT. The amount and weather-sensitive type of work needed to repair the bridge does not provide MoDOT any further flexibility for the schedule of this project. The $1.6 million project includes concrete repairs to the bridge deck, sidewalk and curb, along with the repair and replacement of the expansion joints. The final stage of the project includes a new driving surface across the dam.

The project was awarded by the Highways and Transportation Commission in June 2021, with a start date after the Labor Day holiday. To help area residents and visitors plan accordingly for the closure, MoDOT provided this information online at its website and held a public comment period from Jan. 25 through Feb. 8. The detour to Bagnell Dam Blvd., Horseshoe Bend Parkway and Osage Beach Parkway using Rt. 242 will allow traffic in and out of the area.

Important things to remember:

•Bagnell Dam is not in the Lake Ozark city limits, which ends about 20 feet before the road over the dam begins.

•The dam and road are in Miller County.

•The road project is not a project of the City of Lake Ozark. It is a MoDOT project.

•The city did not conspire with MoDOT to schedule the project so the Bagnell Dam road would be closed for Bikefest.