Double homicide in Miller County under investigation

Authorities are investigating a double homicide that occurred at a home off of D Road in Kaiser this week.

According to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in the 300 block of Route D on Wednesday, Sept. 8 for a well-being check. Upon arrival, they found Daniel Stephan, 74 and Pamela Stephan, 64 deceased. The preliminary investigation identified a suspect, JT Mclean, who was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound by the Union County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The case is being investigated by the Miller County Sheriff’s Office with the help of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.