Lake Regional announces Director of Information Systems

Lake Regional is pleased to announce the promotion of Chante Smith to director of Information Systems. In this role, Smith will oversee the clinical, financial and business applications. She also will establish enterprise analytics to enhance insights and elevate planning. Smith has been a dedicated employee at Lake Regional since 2015, most recently serving as manager of the Project Management Office, which she will continue to manage in her new role. Smith came to Lake Regional with extensive experience in programming, infrastructure, project management and vendor management. She lives in Sunrise Beach.

