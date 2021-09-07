Osage Beach Target donates to Jesters of Goodwill

Lake Sun Leader

Through Target’s Target Circle guest directed giving program, the Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club was granted $1,247.45 for their efforts to help lake area youth in need. Members of Target Circle vote for charities to receive a donation from this program funded by Target stores.

Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club is a 501(c)3 charity whose mission is the Jesters of Goodwill helping youth in need in the lake area. Since August 2014, they have provided more than 31,783 youth assists and spent more than $609,307 directly on youth living in poverty in this community.

For more information, go to www.LakeoftheOzarksIdiotsClub.org. Donations can be mailed to: 72 Park Pool Drive Unit 4A, Kaiser MO 65047.