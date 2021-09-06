Man arrested for vehicle theft after running from authorities

Lake Sun Leader

On Sept. 4, deputies responded to the 100 block of Highway 52 in St. Elizabeth for a report of a vehicle theft in progress. According to the Miller County Sheriff's Department, the property owner reported a male suspect walked onto his property and stole his truck. The suspect then drove the truck through a bean field where he got stuck and bailed on foot.

The suspect then stole an ATV in the area of Lost Hill Road, narrowly striking the property owner. Deputies arrived on scene in the area of Nine Mile Road and Highway 52 and made contact with both property owners. They directed deputies in the direction of the suspect and the stolen ATV.

Deputies entered a hay field and were able to locate the suspect running away from them. Deputies took him into custody after a brief foot chase.

The suspect was identified as Kenneth Goldsberry, 45 of Montreal. He is a non-compliant sex offender and had felony warrants out of Camden County and Pike County. He was transported to the Miller County Jail, and will face additional felony charges in relation to this incident.

The Sheriff commends the property owners and St. Elizabeth Community for their actions and vigilance.