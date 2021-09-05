Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Lake Sun Leader

During the early morning hours on Sept. 3, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Bagnell Dam Blvd. in Lake Ozark. During the traffic stop, deputies developed probable cause to search.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies located approximately 4.4 grams of cocaine. De Aaron Knowles, 21 of Jefferson City was arrested and transported to the Miller County Jail. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and remains in the Miller County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond.