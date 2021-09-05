Four arrested in drug bust near Eldon

Lake Sun Leader

On Sept. 2 the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, Mid Missouri Drug Task, and Eldon Police K9 Unit executed two narcotic search warrants. The first warrant was executed at an address on Noel Road outside the City of Eldon. In completion of that warrant, deputies seized methamphetamine, pills, and other narcotics. Also seized was an illegal firearm possessed by a felon.

As a result, three individuals were arrested and have been charged. Jesse Scott was arrested for an outstanding Felony warrant and has been charged with Possession of a controlled substance, he is being held with no bond. Donald Shawler was arrested and has been charged with deliver of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, he is being held with no bond, and Gregory Davis was arrested and charged with Possession of a controlled substance, he is being held with no bond. The second warrant was served at an address on E. Lakeview Drive.

Deputies seized methamphetamine and other narcotics, along with a firearm possessed by a felon. Troy Braun was arrested at that address and transported to the Miller County Jail. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held with a $25,000 bond

All subjects remain in custody at the Miller County Jail in lieu of their respective bonds.