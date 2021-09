Lake Sun Leader

A 65-year old Roach man was seriously injured after being struck by an ATV while walking along Teton Lane in Camdenton.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jeremiah Keating was transported by MU Air to University Hospital in Columbia when he was struck by a 2006 Polaris Ranger driven by Gerald Alvey, 78, of Camdenton.

The accident was reported around 8:22 p.m. on Sept. 3 near Bulldogs BeachHouse waterfront restaurant.