Two men face charges after drug bust in Camden County

Lake Sun Leader

On September 1, 2021, members of the Camden County Sheriffs Office, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, and the Drug Enforcement Agency executed a search warrant at residence in Camden County. As a result, officers located and seized 304 grams of methamphetamine, $16,775 in United States Currency, and three firearms.

Two white males were placed under arrest for the aforementioned charges, transported to the Camden County Jail, and placed on a 24 hour hold pending the filing of formal charges by the Camden County Prosecutor.