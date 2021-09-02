Warriors on a mission

Joyce L. Miller

They are aptly named the Warriors — a team of young women from Camdenton, Eldon, Hartville and Buffalo who preferred spending their summer on the ball diamond, hoping to score that next run.

Although school is back in session, the summer of 2021 turned out to be one they won't soon forget after spending the softball season training and traveling together, always looking forward to that next game and a chance to take the field. They ended the season with an impressive set of stats.

Made up of players from around the lake area and beyond, the team included an impressive roster of young women who not only played their hearts out but came together as team.

According to their coaches, what set them apart was their dedication to always be improving as individuals and, just as important, as a team. Their wins included the Grand Slam at the Dam at Ballparks National here at Lake of the Ozarks.

“The biggest thing all of us coaches agree on is having a positive attitude and giving 100% effort. They have to earn their abilities, but the effort to earn those abilities is completely free. We are not only teaching the game of softball, but attempting to instill life lessons by utilizing the game,” Coach Patrick Wolf said. “We are a family. When we step onto a field I go from having one daughter to having 11.”

The young women would agree. They're memories are not only of winning and losing but about the time spent together and developing friendships that will last a lifetime. Almost all are playing softball this fall for their respective schools, carrying on the lessons they learned as Warriors.”

“I have told them all several times that winning is not our goal. I had parents ask me about that and I told him if we teach them to work hard, keep a positive attitude and give 100% effort day in and day out, the winning will just be a side effect of it all,” Wolf said. “People outside of softball think it is just a silly game with a stick and a ball and they are correct, but it is what we choose to teach while playing this silly game that will help develop part of our future generations."

The coaches may be one of the reasons the team has seen such a great season. Several of the coaches have been working together on and off for nearly a decade. Brian Moore joined the coaching team several years ago.

“We all work very well together and have a deep desire to see all of our players succeed not just in the game, but in life as well. We love and treat each player as if they were our own daughters. Of course, half the team is,” Wolf. “Next to the girls’ parents, we are easily their biggest fans. We spent countless hours alongside them training, teaching and hopefully inspiring them to be better athletes and individuals."

Season stats:

• 38 wins, 18 losses, 2 ties

• USSSA Power Ranking - 6th in state

• USSS Points Ranking - 3rd in state

• USSSA Power Ranking -145th in nation our of 1,314 16U B teams

• USSSA Points Ranking-19th in nation out of 1,685 16U B teams

• Three fist place, two second place and three third place finishes in 10 tournaments played during season.