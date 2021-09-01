Deadline extended to fill vacancy on board

City of Osage Beach

The deadline to file for the position to serve on the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen has been extended. As a result of the resignation of Alderman Tom Walker, representing Ward 3, there is vacancy on the board. A resident interested in serving on the board can submit a letter of intent and resume to the city by Sept. 14.

The position will be filled by appointment by the Mayor with the consent of a majority of the remaining members of the Board of Aldermen. This appointment is for an unfinished term that expires April 2022. The individual selected shall serve until the next regular municipal election in April 2022.

The appointed person must be available for board meetings on the first and third Thursday of each month and for special meetings as scheduled. Qualifications include age 18 years or older; citizen of the United States, resident of the City of Osage Beach for at least one year prior to appointment; a registered voter and a resident of Ward 3 when appointed and during the time of service. City Code Section 115.306 requires that no person shall qualify for elective public office who has been convicted of or found guilty or pled guilty to a felony under federal law or the laws of this state or another state; or who is delinquent in the payment of taxes. The individual selected must file an affidavit attesting to current taxes with the Department of Revenue.

A background check will be required prior to appointment. Qualified persons wishing to be considered for this position should submit a letter of intent and resume to the City Clerk as follows: Tara Berreth, City Clerk City of Osage Beach 1000 City Parkway Osage Beach, Missouri 65065 or by email at tberreth@osagebeach.org.