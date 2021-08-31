Two killed in traffic crash

Lake Sun Leader

Two Iberia men have died after a traffic accident that occurred on Mo 42 on Sunday, August 29.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Thomas Spencer, 41, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado eastbound when he drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected and traveled across the center line hitting a westbound 2011 GMC Canyon driven by Zachary Patro, 31. Both drivers were pronounced dead at 1:05 p.m. by an Acting Miller County Coroner. The report states they were not wearing seat belts.

A passenger and father of Zachary, Jeffrey Patro, 57, of Iberia was seriously injured and taken by MU Air to University Hospital in Columbia.