New TV station coming to the Lake

Lake Sun Leader

The Federal Communications Commission granted Viper Communications Inc. a license for television station to operate over the air on channel 32 from Lake Ozark. Viper Communications Inc. currently owns and operates News/Talk KRMS AM 1150, FM 97.5 and 103.3, KMYK 93.5 Rocks, Classic Country 104.9, 98.7 The Cove at the Lake of the Ozarks, and Star 94.3 in Kauai, Hawaii.

“We are extremely excited about bringing the first over the air broadcast TV station to the lake. Barring any construction problems we hope to have it on the air before the end of the year,” principle owners Ken Kuenzie and Dennis Klautzer stated.

Programming will be from networks that are not currently offered in the area. KRMS TV will also make a commitment to produce many local news and local shows.

This will be free television and anyone in central Missouri will be able to pick it up on the tuner input of their TV. Viper Communications will provide 4 channels of programming with more to be added at a later date using the newly developed technology ATSC 3.0. KRMS TV will be one of the very first to transmit a 4k picture when switching to this technology.

Since 1976, the principles and Viper Communications, Inc. have built, owned and operated numerous media outlets in Lake of the Ozarks and they continue to invest in this area by adding television. Ken Kuenzie and Dennis Klautzer say “Since we began, we have always believed in growth and in the people of this area. That’s why we invested in bringing the latest technology here,” they said.