Camdenton area students graduate from UCM

Provided by University of Central Missouri

Area residents were among nearly 2,000 individuals who met graduate requirements and were eligible to participate in the University of Central Missouri’s 2021 spring commencement exercises May 7-9 in the Multipurpose Building. Students who completed their degree requirements by the end of the spring or summer 2021 semester were eligible to participate in ceremonies that marked the 150th year since the founding of UCM. Below is a list of local students who met degree requirements at UCM.

Cameron Taylor Rogers 1YC, Cameron Taylor Rogers BS, Jack Reed Fuller 1YC & BS, all of Camdenton; Christopher James Schwaller 1YC & BS, of Eldon; Mikayla N Elia BA & BS, of Lake Ozark; Zion Austin Vasquez BSBA, of Linn Creek; Allison R Barnhart BS, Brock Alexander Henry BS, Colleen Jo Freeman MSE, of Rocky Mount; Madelynn E Hinck BA, of Stover; Tiffany Ka Zia Lor BS, of Versailles.

Graduates with Honors

To be eligible for graduation with honors a student must have earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and must have completed a minimum of 30 semester hours of credit at the University of Central Missouri with a GPA of 3.50. Those with a cumulative grade average of 3.50 to 3.74 graduated Cum Laude; 3.75 to 3.84, Magna

Cum Laude; and 3.85 and above Summa Cum Laude, based on whichever is lower, their cumulative GPA or their grade point average at Central Missouri.

Mikayla N Elia, of Lake Ozark, Cum Laude; Cameron Taylor Rogers, of Camdenton, Magna Cum Laude; Christopher James Schwaller, of Eldon, Summa Cum Laude.