Man drowns after jump from cliff

Lake Sun Leader

A Bosworth man died after jumping from a cliff into Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Thomas Painter, 41, jumped from approximately 125' in the air and did not resurface.

The accident occurred Saturday, August 28 at 5:16 p.m. at the 64.5 mile mark of the Main Channel. After a search, his body was found and taken to Hedges Funeral Home. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Mid-County Fire Protection District, Gravois Mills FPD and Northwest Fire FPD.