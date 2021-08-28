Man flown to hospital in boating accident

Lake Sun Leader

Two men were injured after the boat they were in struck a large wake causing them to fall inside the vessel.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred Friday, Aug. 27 around 1:25 p.m. near the 10-mile marker of Lake of the Ozarks. Zach Schemming, 23, the driver of a 1980 Formula was seriously injured and flown to University Hospital in Columbia. Cody Kallenbach, 34, received minor injures and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.