Lake Bloomers bring home awards from State Fair

Provided by the Lake Bloomers Garden Club

Missouri Federation Day at the State Fair was swept away by the Lake Bloomers bringing home multiple top awards.

Awards are earned by scoring 95 and above from members of the accredited judges’ council all over the state.

Seven club members ventured out to exhibit horticulture from their gardens and put together designs. Top awards were received by: Judy Thrall, Best in Class for her Ixora Cocoines; and Tanya Stanley, Best in Class and Horticulture was with her caladium Red Flash and Elephant Ear. She also brought home the Arboreal Award with her bald cypress and Sweep Stakes honor over all horticulture entries.

The club as a whole received a “We Dug Deeper” certificate from the state fair board.

To know more about Lake Bloomers Garden Club contact Marinea at 573-374-3127.