Boaters urged to pay attention to restrictions

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Captain Corey J. Schoeneberg, commanding officer of Troop F, would like to inform boaters of an offshore boat race event. The race will take place on Saturday, August 28, 2021, through Sunday August 29, 2021, from approximately the 33-mile mark to the 35-mile mark at Lake of the Ozarks. Powerboat racing will begin at 10 a.m. each morning. Boating traffic in the area will be restricted to no wake and idle speed beginning at 9 a.m. on each day from the 31.5-mile mark to the 36-mile mark. The no wake and idle speed restriction will be extended on Saturday only down to the 21-mile mark from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, the no wake and idle speed restriction will be in place approximately one hour after the last race. For a downloadable map go to https://lakeoftheozarksshootout.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Shootout-Idle-Speed-2020.pdf

Every attempt will be made to minimize inconvenience to boaters navigating near the race, but boaters should expect congestion in the area. Troopers, as well as event volunteers, will be located around the course and will assist boaters in locating the designated areas for spectator anchoring. Spectators wishing to anchor should anticipate needing enough anchor line for water depth in excess of 100 feet.

Captain Schoeneberg urges boaters to use heightened caution while exiting the area following the event due to conditions caused by the heavy boat traffic and to report ALL impaired operators to Troop F at 573-751-1000 or by dialing *55 on a cellular phone.

Watercraft operators must consider the effect their actions have on others: Share the waterway and use common sense, good judgment, and courtesy to ensure the safety of all. Life jackets save lives. Wear It!! Follow Troop F on Twitter for the most current news @MSHPTrooperF.