Sunflower Fields to visit

Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau
Special to the Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK
Huge sunflower field.

Did you know the Ozarks are home to several sunflower fields? If you’re looking for a fun photo op or to take a bit of sunshine home with you, here are several places you can pick your own sunflowers.

7C’s Winery

7C's sunflower experience allows you to stroll the 2.5-acre field and take pictures at several open spaces. Tickets are $5 per adult and children 12 and under are free. Dates range from late August to mid September. Later in the year, 7C’s will offer a u-pick season to take home even more sunflowers for $2 a stem.

After your sunflower stroll, head inside to enjoy a glass of wine or mead that suits your taste palette. 

Address: 502 E. 560th Road, Walnut Grove, MO

Visit Millsap Farm, one of Springfield's favorite summer activities. The sustainable farm grows acres of flowers and vegetables, and offers their produce for sale year-round. The sunflower field is the popular place to visit this summer.

Millsap Farm

Head to Millsap Farm just north of Springfield to roam their picture-perfect sunflower field. The field is set-up for self-serve for $10 up to five people at a time. Cut your own sunflowers for $2 a stem or $20 for a baker's dozen. The field is also open for photo sessions. Check their Facebook page for opening dates and times.

Address: 6593 Emu Lane, Springfield, MO

Besides sunflowers, Country Roads Family Farm has a petting zoo, a farm store, outdoor mazes and activities, and indoor entertainment making it a year-round destination.

Country Roads Family Fun Farm

Country Roads is celebrating the end of summer with a sea of sunflowers. Through Aug. 29, take a hayride to the field and view sunflowers of every size and color from auburn to yellow. Get lost in the new 6 acre sunflower maze and stroll through its breathtaking beauty. Entrance to the field is $5 a person and u-pick sunflowers are $2 a stem. Access to additional areas such as the petting zoo, and indoor/outdoor play areas are $10 a person. Concession items are available for purchase.

Address: 15144 State Hwy. 97, Stotts City, MO

Please call venues to ensure correct hours of operation.