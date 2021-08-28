Sunflower Fields to visit

Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau

Special to the Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK

Did you know the Ozarks are home to several sunflower fields? If you’re looking for a fun photo op or to take a bit of sunshine home with you, here are several places you can pick your own sunflowers.

7C’s Winery

7C's sunflower experience allows you to stroll the 2.5-acre field and take pictures at several open spaces. Tickets are $5 per adult and children 12 and under are free. Dates range from late August to mid September. Later in the year, 7C’s will offer a u-pick season to take home even more sunflowers for $2 a stem.

After your sunflower stroll, head inside to enjoy a glass of wine or mead that suits your taste palette.

Address: 502 E. 560th Road, Walnut Grove, MO

Millsap Farm

Head to Millsap Farm just north of Springfield to roam their picture-perfect sunflower field. The field is set-up for self-serve for $10 up to five people at a time. Cut your own sunflowers for $2 a stem or $20 for a baker's dozen. The field is also open for photo sessions. Check their Facebook page for opening dates and times.

Address: 6593 Emu Lane, Springfield, MO

Country Roads Family Fun Farm

Country Roads is celebrating the end of summer with a sea of sunflowers. Through Aug. 29, take a hayride to the field and view sunflowers of every size and color from auburn to yellow. Get lost in the new 6 acre sunflower maze and stroll through its breathtaking beauty. Entrance to the field is $5 a person and u-pick sunflowers are $2 a stem. Access to additional areas such as the petting zoo, and indoor/outdoor play areas are $10 a person. Concession items are available for purchase.

Address: 15144 State Hwy. 97, Stotts City, MO