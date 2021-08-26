Infrastructure improvements continue on North Shore

Dan Field

The North Shore in Lake Ozark continues to be the focus of infrastructure progress.

The city is close to bidding the extension of sanitary sewer on Lighthouse Road between Mockingbird Road and Eagle Crest. Providing sewer to 14 homes will complete expanding sewer service to the area. There are a handful of easements yet to be obtained. After that, a final design will be completed, and the project will be bid. Construction should begin next spring.

The Lake Ozark board of aldermen has been approving easements from property owners so the gravity sewer can run along the backs of their properties near their property lines. Included in the project is the installation of one duplex grinder pump station and 10 manholes.

As part of the agreement, the contractor — at no cost to the homeowner — will locate existing septic tanks, pump them out and then fill them after connections are made from the new sewer line to the residence. The contractor will also make the connection to the homes free of charge. In addition, the city will waive the connection fee. This is in exchange for the homeowners granting the easements to the city.

So, ultimately, there will be little cost to the property owners.

Once the connections are completed and everything is operative, residents will be billed monthly for their new service as part of their water and trash bills. A family of four could expect their water, sewer and trash bill to be about $80.

The Lighthouse sewer expansion plan is part of a three-to five-year plan to complete water and sewer expansion in the unserved areas of The North Shore.