Climax Springs resident earns Eagle Scout honors

Brett Miller, of Climax Springs received the highest rank you can earn in Scouts, Eagle Scout. He had his ceremony on August 14 at the Climax Springs First Baptist Church.

Brett was a member of Scout Troop 29 in Camdenton Missouri. Troop 29 has been in existence for 70 years and meets at the Knight of Columbus Hall in Camdenton on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Brett has been an active member with the troop for seven years. He has held many leadership positions and done all of the requirements to earn the Eagle Rank.

Brett's Eagle project was to install a walking path at the church where his ceremony was held. The project required him to work with the church elders to plan and complete the project, while managing multiple workers, supplies, and time lines. He had to go in front of a Eagle Board of Review to be awarded the highest rank in scouting. The Troop, his family, friends, and community are very proud of Brett and his hard work.