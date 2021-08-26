Man drowns after fall from dock

Lake Sun Leader

An Iowa man has died after falling from a dock in the Gravois Arm of the Lake on Wednesday, August 25.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Chris Oliver, 50, of Indianola, Iowa attempted to step from a docked vessel, fell in the water, and did not resurface. The accident occurred around 10:40 p.m. at the 3.7 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm. He was pronounced dead at 11:53 p.m. by a Camden County Medical Examiner. He was taken to Hedges-Scott Funeral Home.