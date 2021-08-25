September classes and support groups

Lake Regional Health System

Baby, Breastfeeding & Beyond

5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, Lake Regional Hospital, third floor conference rooms, 54 Hospital Drive, Osage Beach

This class is for women in their third trimester. Learn all about caring for a newborn in this interactive class. You’ll learn about breastfeeding, diapering, bathing, swaddling, car seat safety, comforting and much more. You also will learn what to expect after delivery and receive tools to help you thrive in the first few weeks of parenthood. Participants will be entered into three separate giveaway raffles for a car seat, diaper/wipe combo, and a baby soap/lotion combo set at each class. Visit lakeregional.com/events to register, or call the Lake Regional Family Birth Center at 573-302-2999 for more information.

Grief Support Group

6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, Harper Chapel, 5567 Osage Beach Parkway, Osage Beach

This support group helps participants move through grief caused by various losses, including illness, death, divorce and other difficult life events. These sessions are designed to help people move through their grief. Participants will receive education, support and companionship. For more information, call Community Outreach at 573-348-8222.

Adult Mental Health First Aid

8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, Virtual Event

Just as CPR training equips you to help someone having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid equips you to help someone experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. This online class teaches you how to recognize signs of mental health or substance use challenges in adults ages 18 and older, how to offer and provide initial help, and how to guide a person toward appropriate care if necessary. Participants must register two weeks in advance and complete two hours of self-paced training at least three days prior to the course date. Visit lakeregional.com/events to register or call Community Outreach at 573-348-8222 for more information.