New director named for Medical Missions for Christ

Provided by Medical Missions for Christ

Special to the Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK

Medical Missions for Christ Clinic announces the retirement of Executive Director Carolyn Bowling effective September 17. Bowling has served as director for over 11 years.

“I love this job,” Bowling said. “I believe in what we do and I hope to always be part of the ministry.” She plans to return as a volunteer.

Krista Carter has been appointed as the new Executive Director. Carter is a longtime volunteer at the clinic and has most recently served as president of the Board of Directors. She has a background in clinical management and has a passion for the clinic’s mission.

"I am excited to be a part of MM4C,” Carter said. “I cannot wait to see what God has planned for the clinic.”

Bowling and Carter will be working together over the next few weeks to assure a smooth transition for the organization.

Medical Missions for Christ Clinic is a 501C(3) charity that provides health care for residents of the greater Lake of the Ozarks area who are low income and uninsured or underinsured. For more information, go to www.MM4C.org or call 573-346-7777.