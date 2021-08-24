Town hall held to discuss Lake of the Ozarks issues

Joyce L. Miller

Lake Sun

State Rep. Lisa Thomas will be holding another town hall meeting later this week for constituents in her district to discuss issues related to Lake of the Ozarks.

Thomas hosted her first town hall meeting in July to meet with residents, landowners and businesses in her district to better understand what the most pressing needs are at the lake.

Thomas said she is committed to seeing lake-specific issues addressed and resolved to ensure the lake is the safest and most desirable place to live, work, recreate, and visit/vacation.

From the first town hall meeting, Thomas said she has identified three key areas that are drawing the most attention from constituents.

“My motivation was all of the citizen concerns regarding Lake-specific issues that I and my office receive. In addition to responding to individual questions and problems, I decided it was time to address these issues in a wider format,” she said. “We are a unique District due to having the Lake run through us, which provides wonderful living, working, and recreating opportunities. By the same token, it can sometimes be difficult to balance the needs and desires of these groups. This is being exacerbated by the rapid growth we have been experiencing."

One of the issues that will be discussed during during the town hall is the possible formation of lake watch groups similar to neighborhood watch organizations.

On Wed., Aug. 25, Thomas will be hosting three breakout sessions beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Osage Beach City Hall.

Session 1: Boat issues

10-11:30 a.m.

Topics will include size, speed, wakes, registration and more.

Session 2: Cove Issues

Noon-1:30 p.m.

Topics will include no wake coves, no anchor coves, dock damage, sea wall erosion and land/use zoning. ​

Session 3: Water Safety Education Issues

2-3:30 p.m.

The final session will address General Water Safety and Education issues as well as buoys, signage, enforcement of rules/regulations, and possible formation of a Lake Watch (similar to a neighborhood watch).

Food trucks will be on-site for those who want to attend all three sessions.