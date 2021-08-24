Off to the races

Dan Field

Special to the Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK

The lake area will begin to buzz this week with several activities associated with the annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout.

Included in the mix are two events on The Strip in Lake Ozark – The Shootout on The Strip Meet and Greet Wednesday, Aug. 25, and the Shootout Car, Truck & Bike Show Thursday, Aug. 26.

The back-to-back events dovetail with The Shootout which has blossomed into a lakewide event culminating with what is billed as the largest unsanctioned boat race in the country Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28-29, at Capt. Ron’s in Sunrise Beach, 34.5 mm of the Main Channel.

For Shootout details, click on www.lakeoftheozarksshootout.com.

Meet and Greet

The Meet and Greet has become an annual event for Lake Ozark and The Shootout.

The Meet and Greet will be held from noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. This gives racers and other boat-related groups an opportunity to showcase to the public their boats, transport rigs and accessories.

As part of the Meet and Greet, boats and rigs will line up on Rt. 242 about mid-afternoon for a parade of boats to The Strip.

Bagnell Dam Blvd. will be closed to thru-traffic from School Road to Bagnell Dam from noon to 10 p.m. so boats and their transports can set up for the rest of the day.

Passes will be provided to residents and businesses within the closed area by Shootout volunteers prior to Aug. 25 so they can access their homes and businesses on the day The Strip is closed. The city and Shootout volunteers have a list of addresses to cross reference to avoid duplication. Passes are available at City Hall, 3162 Bagnell Dam Blvd., for those who may have been missed.

Parking will be available below Bagnell Dam Blvd. with shuttles providing transportation to The Strip. In addition, parking will be available at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Lake Ozark Christian Church and School of the Osage Heritage School.

Car Show, Etc.

A new event will take place from noon to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, also on The Strip.

There will be a car, truck and bike show with competitive classes and plaques for class winners. In addition, there will be a Dyno Shootout for cars, trucks and bikes with classes and plaques for class winners. Registration is limited for the dyno runs. (See description of Dyno Shootout at end of story).

The show starts at noon and the awards ceremony is at 8 p.m. There will not be any street closures for this event (the center lane will be blocked off) with vehicles set up for public viewing along both sides of Bagnell Dam Blvd. and the center lane.

Again, parking will be available below Bagnell Dam Blvd. with shuttles providing transportation to The Strip. In addition, parking will be available at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Lake Ozark Christian Church and School of the Osage Heritage School.

A dynamometer, also known as a "dyno", is a device that measures force, torque or power. For chassis or engine applications, a dynamometer is designed to create a load to duplicate various speed (RPM) and torque (Nm or lb-ft) requirements. From this data, power (HP or kW) can be calculated.

For details and registration, click on https://bit.ly/31COvF3.