Man faced with multiple drug charges

Osage Beach Police Department

On August 20, officers with the Osage Beach Police Department received information that Nickolas M Lombardo would be driving a black 2019 Dodge Charger and traveling through the city with a large amount of illegal drugs in his possession.

Officers later observed the vehicle traveling west in the 4200 block of Osage Beach Parkway at which time Officers made a traffic stop on the vehicle for a traffic violation. After making a traffic stop officers questioned Lombardo about the drugs and asked for consent to search the vehicle which Lombardo gave consent. Officers located some marijuana inside the vehicle. At that time Lombardo was placed under arrest.

When officers searched Lombardo, they found he had hidden a bag containing what is believed to be Fentanyl capsules inside of his pants.

Further investigation led to Lombardo giving consent to search his room at Ozark Inn & Suites, located at 6412 Osage Beach Parkway, where officers recovered more drugs and paraphernalia.

Total Items seized were: 251 capsules containing suspected fentanyl weighing approximately 29 grams, approximately 340 grams of marijuana, one box with three sheets of marijuana wax weighing approximately 6 grams, red digital scales, pint size film case with baggies, a duffel bag, pistol box, two 9 mm magazines fully loaded with ammunition, cardboard jewelry style box with empty capsules, (approximately 20), red plastic box with empty capsules (approximately 30), $701 cash, a Samsung Galaxy cell phone, Benchmade Infidel switchblade knife, miscellaneous packaging materials in the duffel bag, and a plastic straw with Fentanyl residue.

Lombardo was transported to the Camden County Jail awaiting charges. He was later charged with, Trafficking Drugs or Attempt- 1st Degree – Over Statutory Amount, Possession of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid of 11-35 grams, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with no bond.

This was a collaborative effort between several agencies working together, to include Lake Ozark Police Department, the Mid Mo Drug Task Force, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.