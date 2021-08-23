Osage Beach Police arrest men for burglary at Formula Boats

City of Osage Beach

On Aug. 13 at approximately 1:20 a.m. Officers were dispatched to Formula Boats located at 4810 Formula Drive in reference to trespassing. Upon the officers arrival to the area, they spoke with the reporting party who advised them the subjects left the area.

As other officers were arriving to the area a Ford Ranger pickup truck pulled out in front of one of the officers from a dirt road that led back into a wooded area. The driver later identified as Robert Monnahan stopped the truck in the middle of the road and opened his door. The officer contacted Monnahan, as the officer was speaking with Monnahan he noticed a bottle of alcohol behind the seat and multiple coolers in the bed of the truck.

Officers began to question Monnahan regarding the coolers because one of them matched the description of one from a theft that occurred on Aug. 11 from the same immediate area. Monnahan initially stated him, and his friend Devinn Reed were out jogging and were down around the docks at Formula Boats. After further questioning Monnahan confessed to being on several boats at Formula and stealing alcohol and coolers from boats. One of the boats he and Reed boarded was occupied by a family.

Officers located several coolers and alcohol items in the truck which were seized as evidence.

Monnahan and Reed were taken into custody and transported to the Camden County Jail and later charged with first degree burglary and stealing - $750.00 or more with a surety bond of $5,000.

The Investigation is ongoing as multiple victims have been identified, any further information that becomes available at a later time.