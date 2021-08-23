Ameren gives away energy-saving thermostats

Ameren Missouri

Families across central Missouri now have easier access to a cutting-edge, energy-saving device. The Nest Thermostat makes homes more energy efficient and saves customers an average of 15% on cooling costs, according to an independent study conducted by ENERGY STAR.

For a limited time, Ameren Missouri customers can get the Nest Thermostat at no cost other than the required sales tax. This offer is possible thanks to instant discounts and required enrollment in the Peak Time Savings program. To get a $0 Nest, customers can visit AmerenMissouri.com/ZeroDollarNest. Normal retail price for the Nest Thermostat is $129.

"Families will begin saving money almost immediately after installing the Nest Thermostat, and it's important to us to make this advanced technology accessible to more of our customers," said Shelly Harmon, manager of residential energy efficiency programs at Ameren Missouri. "The Nest Thermostat gives customers much more control while increasing energy efficiency."

The Nest Thermostat features a thin, sleek design with a sharp display that lights up when it sees you coming. It learns the temperatures you like and programs itself in about a week. The Nest Thermostat also works with Google Home and Amazon Alexa for voice control, giving you a hands-free way to adjust your thermostat. Users can easily program and control the thermostat with the Google Home app. Nest also sends helpful maintenance reminders to replace air filters and can help catch many system issues early.

Recipients of the Nest Thermostat must enroll in the Peak Time Savings program. During the summer, the program will occasionally run an event that manages the customer's cooling schedule to reduce the runtime of HVAC systems when demand for energy is highest. To ensure comfort, Ameren Missouri will precool the customers' homes when energy demand is low. Customers are always in control of their thermostat and can adjust the temperature if the home feels too warm. The required enrollment in Peak Time Savings ensures customers can keep benefitting from a smart thermostat installation and receive a $25 incentive annually.

The $0 Nest Thermostat offer is just one component of Ameren Missouri’s residential energy efficiency program. Customers also have the power to save on LED lightbulbs, HVAC systems and other products that use less energy. Find more ways to save at AmerenMissouriSavings.com.

Visit AmerenMissouri.com/ZeroDollarNest for full details. This offer is available until Oct. 11, 2021, or while supplies last.

About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 132,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.