Lake Arts Council

The Club at Porto Cima will be opening its doors to artists and patrons of the arts. Artists are encouraged to display their work for sale at the Art for the Seasons show.

On Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September 5, The Yacht Club at Porto Cima will host the fourth annual Art for the Seasons – A Fine Art Extravaganza, sponsored by the Lake Arts Council. Visitors will have the chance to meet local and nationally known artists, view their original artwork, and purchase the pieces that personally inspire them. However, this is not a treat only for the eyes. There will also be live music and, for the taste buds, the culinary art of Porto Cima will be available. Cash bar.

As a special feature, the Club will host a “meet and greet” with the artists on Friday, September 3 from 6-8 p.m. at the Golf Club House, located at 133 Club House Drive in Sunrise Beach. Hours are Saturday 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Sunday is 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Lake Arts Council, supported in part by the Missouri Arts Council, is a local organization whose mission is to serve, educate, and enrich the community through the arts. This group has brought many world class performances to the lake area since its inception.

Proceeds from this event will benefit both the Lake Arts Council and the Ozark Brush & Palette Club Mentoring Scholarship Program. Through this program, local award-winning student artists are given the opportunity to be taught and mentored by professional artists in the lake area at no charge to them.

Artists who want to display work can contact Mary Andeline at 573-374-9297. For more information, go to www.artsatthelake.com or call the Lake Arts Council Office at 573-964-6366.