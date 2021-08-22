Man flown to hospital after car crash

Lake Sun Leader

A Long Lane man was seriously injured after a crash that occurred on Hwy. 54, west of MO 73 on August 21 around 8:58 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ryan Strickland, 22, was seriously injured while driving a 2016 Ford F250 when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline, traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and a utility pole. He was taken by MU Care to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

The report states he was wearing a seat belt.