Crossover begins today in Camdenton

Lake Sun Leader

The Crossover Music Festival continues its long history of live Christian music on the Ozarks Amphitheater Stage, beginning Friday, August 20 with Christian rock group Skillet and guests Ledger and We Are Vessel.

On Saturday the day starts at 2 p.m. with a free Backlot Street party for families in the plaza. Then Saturday evening, headliner Matthew West takes the stage with guests Josh Wilson, We Are Vessel, Ben Fuller and speaker, Counter Culture Mom, Tina Griffin. Gates both nights open at 6 p.m. to the seats.

Sunday morning worship will be held at the amphitheater for everyone free of charge, whether you attend a church or not. An offering will be taken to help with expenses. The Crossover Worship Band will lead with music beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a presentation and message by nationally-known speaker Joe White from Kanakuk Kamps in Branson. White will be presenting the drama, “The Roman Crossbuilder” at that morning service.

“We are honored to have Joe White at Crossover Worship this year. I have seen Joe do this drama at huge events in past years. It is one of the most impactful presentations I have ever seen” says Alan Sullivan, Crossover Festival Director. The drama tells the story of Jesus’ sacrifice from the perspective of the angry, bad attitude guy who had to build the cross for the Romans.

“Axes will swing, chips will fly, and hammers will drive nails right on the stage as he builds the cross and tells the story,” says Sullivan. It is something that no one will never forget.

After the morning service, all are invited to an all-church Celebration of Biblical Unity and picnic. Popular local group Jubilee Rising will provide music, and food will be served, all free of charge. Capping off a great day will be our first annual Cornhole tournament. Churches are encouraged to bring one or more Cornhole teams (two people per team) and join the fun.

For the full schedule and more information on the featured artists and speakers, go to Crossover2021.com.