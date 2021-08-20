Best fishing times at Lake of the Ozarks

John Neporadny

Special to the Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK

The lake level was 659.7, generation of 7,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) at the beginning of the week up to 14,000 CFS for a level of 659.3 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 81 degrees. Truman Lake was at 706.4 level.

To Note: The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

Tournament Results

Bill Davenport and Marcus Sykora won the Anglers Choice tournament last Sunday with five bass weighing 20.48 pounds.

Bagnell Dam spillway/Osage River

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures, Ned rigs, and shaky head worms along rocky banks and logs. Walleye: Fair on crankbaits.

Lower Osage

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on plastic worms along points or brush piles around docks. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits along the mouths of coves.

Gravois

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on jigs, shaky head worms, and Texas-rigged 10-inch plastic worms for fish suspended 3 feet deep under main lake docks. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under docks along the main channel. Catfish: Good tight-lining hot dogs off docks.

Mid-Lake

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures in the mornings along main lake points or square bill crankbaits and flipping jigs in the coves throughout the rest of the day. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows around shad schools near brush. Catfish: Good tight-lining or jug and noodle fishing with cut shad.

Grand Glaize

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair flipping swim jigs around docks in backs of coves. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 20 to 25 feet deep in brush piles and under condominium docks.

Niangua

Water clarity: Clear on the lower end and stained on the upper end. Black bass: Good for sub-legal fish on crankbaits, plastic worms and jigs along main lake points.

Upper Osage

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on shaky head worms, jig and buzz baits in coves. Crappie: Fair on minnows and jig 8 to 10 feet deep around docks. White bass: Good on topwater chuggers with jig trailers along main lake points. Catfish: Good on cut shad.

Truman Dam spillway

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Fair at night under lights with minnows. White bass: Fair at night under lights with jigs and minnows. Catfish: Fair on cut shad.

Sources