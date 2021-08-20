Keller Williams Realty donates school supplies

Submitted content

Every little bit helps at Keller Williams Realty. Several times a year realtors donated money to be used in their community to help others. Recently, the Keller Williams Lake of the Ozarks Realty Culture Committee collected school supplies and money to provide 400 backpacks to the four local school districts.

“We really do enjoy giving to our local communities, especially our children and partnering with the Camdenton School District is always a pleasure,” states realtor Karen Schulte. Camdenton R-III School District is very thankful for the support of the agents who were able to provide this support to our area schools.