Vaccine booster shots available at Lake Regional

Lake Regional Health System

In accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, Lake Regional Health System is now offering COVID-19 booster shots at its primary care clinics to people whose immune systems are moderately to severely compromised.

The CDC has stated that people who have compromised immune systems may benefit from an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after their second dose. The CDC is not currently recommending additional doses or booster shots for other populations but further guidance is expected.

For people who received either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine series, a third dose of the same mRNA vaccine should be used. A person should not receive more than three mRNA vaccine doses. If the mRNA vaccine product given for the first two doses is not available or is unknown, either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine product may be administered. Currently, this recommendation only applies to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and not to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

It is not necessary to be an established patient with Lake Regional to receive a vaccination appointment. There is no cost to any patient for the vaccine or office visit. Patients should bring their vaccination card to the appointment. Before receiving the booster dose, patients will be required to sign a statement indicating they personally consider themselves moderately to severely immunocompromised and thus are eligible for a booster dose of the vaccine. Find a list of people this includes at lakeregional.com/vaccine, which also includes contact information for Lake Regional primary care clinic locations.

Lake Regional Health System provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. The hospital is a Level II Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center. Lake Regional also provides a wide range of specialties, including cancer care, heart care, orthopedics and women’s health. Plus, Lake Regional operates primary care clinics, Express Care clinics, rehab therapy clinics, programs for home health and hospice, and retail pharmacies. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.