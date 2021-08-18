New 'fun' raiser vibe for Champagne Campaign

Provided by the Community Foundation

Special to the Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Community Foundation of the Lake announces that Sandy and Mike Waggett will be the honorary chairs of the annual Champaign Campaign fundraiser. Champagne Campaign is on September 25 at La Roca Club.

Long-time business owners and philanthropists, the Waggetts are a perfect fit to represent the mission of the CFL which is to assist in building the educational, cultural, health and economic development of our community.

Both Sandy and Mike have generously given to the community in so many ways.

“We are glad to have the opportunity to be honorary chairs of this year’s Champagne Campaign,” the Waggetts said. “We wholeheartedly support the mission of the Community Foundation of the Lake and have seen the great things that this organization has done at the Lake of the Ozarks. The grants that they provide various charity organizations in the area really allow many of these groups to help thousands of lake residents in need. We also admire their focus on the cultural, health, educational and economic development of the Lake of the Ozarks and we are honored to be a part of this year’s Champagne Campaign. Please consider attending this event and giving generously to the Community Foundation of the Lake.” All contributions stays in the local lake area.

The Champagne Campaign fundraiser that many are familiar with will take on a new “fun”raiser vibe, with fun-filled outdoor adult games, silent and live auctions this year. Held at La Roca Club, dancing and other activities will round out the evening. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $65 which include a buffet dinner provided by Chris and Melissa Galloway of Mama Cita’s & Pappo’s.

Sponsorships are available by calling Jan Amos at 321-258-5828 or by going to the CFL website: www.communityfoundationofthelake.com