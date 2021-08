Lake Sun staff

A man was missing since Sunday was found floating in the water at Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the body of James Jensen, 55, of Kansas City was found at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17 near the 9.5-mile marker of the Main Channel. His body was taken to Allee Holman Howe Funeral Home in Camdenton.

The report states he was not wearing a life jacket.