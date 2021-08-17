Alderman resigns in Osage Beach

Lake Sun staff

An Osage Beach board member has resigned leaving a vacancy to fill the seat. According to information provided by the City of Osage Beach, Alderman Tom Walker, representing Ward 3 has resigned leaving a vacancy for the term that expires April 2022. The position will be filled by appointment by the mayor with the consent of a majority of the remaining members of the board of aldermen.

The individual selected shall serve until the next regular municipal election in April 2022. The appointed person must be available for board meetings on the first and third Thursday of each month and for special meetings as scheduled.

Several requirements are needed to fill the seat. The candidate must be 18 years or older, a citizen of the United States, a resident of the City of Osage Beach for at least one year prior to appointment; a registered voter and a resident of Ward 3 when appointed and during the time of service.

City statute requires that no person shall qualify for elective public office who has been convicted of or found guilty or pled guilty to a felony under federal law or the laws of this state or another state; or who is delinquent in the payment of taxes. The individual selected must file an affidavit attesting to current taxes with the Department of Revenue. A background check will be required prior to appointment.