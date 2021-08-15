Ribbon cutting held for COMC

Lake Area Chamber of Commerce

The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for COMC at the Miller County Health Department in Tuscumbia. Attendees included several of The COMC Associates as well as the Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and many local community peers. The ribbon cutting celebrated their brand new Mobile Medical Unit.

Central Ozarks Medical Center (COMC) has been providing quality health care in Central Missouri since 1979 with our first location in Richland. Since then, we have expended to Osage Beach and Camdenton offering services in medical, behavioral health, and dental. We are pleased to announce a new 2022 location opening in Waynesville.

COMC’s focus is to provide comprehensive primary and preventative health care and to improve the health care status of underserved and vulnerable populations in Camden, Laclede, Miller, and Pulaski Counties.

For more information, call 877-406-COMC or visit their website www.CentrLOzarks.org