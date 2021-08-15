FCS Financial makes donation to Buddy Pack program

Camdenton School District

The Buddy Pack program received a very generous donation from FCS Financial. The Buddy Pack Program provides bags of kid-friendly nutrition that students take home with them before weekends and holidays. A donation of $270.00 can feed one child, once a week, for the entire school year. This program would not be as successful without community support and assistance such as this. More information about the Buddy Pack program can be found at www.sharefoodbringhope.org or contact Joi Dickemann at the Camdenton School District (573) 346-9243.