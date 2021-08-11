Multiple arrests made in Miller County drug bust

Miller County Sheriff's Department

A man who fled authorities by boat, found hiding on the banks of the Osage River, has been arrested and is facing a number of charges in Miller County court.

According to the Miller County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to an address on Raindrop Lane on August 10 to locate Terry Weaver on felony no bond warrants for failing to appear on charges of Domestic Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Stealing. Upon arrival, Weaver attempted to fee on a boat. He was located hiding on the banks of the Osage River and taken into custody without further incident. A search warrant was executed on Weaver’s home where methamphetamine and other narcotics were located, along with a firearm.

Weaver has been charged additionally with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by prohibited persons, resisting arrest ($50,000 bond). Also arrested were Kenneth Weaver, charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of first degree child endangerment ($75,000 bond); Randy Helton, two counts of possession of a controlled substance ($50,000 bond), Leslie Burgess, one count possession of a controlled substance ($25,000 bond). All subjects are being held in Miller County Jail in lieu of their bonds.