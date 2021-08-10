Float your boat

Lake Sun staff

USA TODAY NETWORK

A little bit of ingenuity, a sense of adventure and a stack of cardboard is all you need to earn the rights to the best cardboard boat afloat on Lake of the Ozark.

It is a contest of cardboard and duct tape as teams compete to raise funds for the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.

The rules are simple: build a team boat out of only duct tape and cardboard before the event and bring it to the race. The use of other materials will result in disqualification. Hosted at Captain Ron’s August 22 at 1 p.m., the racers take command of their vessels and race to the end of the docks and back. The winner receives the grand prize. Entry fee for the event is $100.

Jasen Jones, referee and organizer for the event, says all parties involved are looking forward to bring the race back for 2021. The goal is to raise much needed funds for those in need of food supplies to stock their pantry.

In 2019, Jones said the event raised over $500, which equates to $10,500 (every $1 donated=$21 in food purchasing power) for local food pantries in Camden, Miller, & Morgan counties.