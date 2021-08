Lake Sun

Another drowning has occurred on Lake of the Ozarks, claiming the life of a Waterloo, Ill. resident.

According to the Missouri State Water Patrol report, Sean Jouglard, 21 was swimming near the 20-mile mark of the main channel around 6:10 p.m. on Aug. 8. The report states he exited the 2008 Monterey Open Bow Boat to go swimming and did not resurface. He was not wearing a life jacket.

His body was taken to Hedges Funeral Home in Camdenton.