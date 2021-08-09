City of Camdenton makes Aug. 12 #COMCDAY

Central Ozarks Medical Center

Central Ozarks Medical Center announced today that the City of Camdenton and the Office of Mayor McNabb proclaims August 12, 2021, as #COMCDAY in the City of Camdenton and do hereby urge the citizens to show their support during National Health Center Week, August 8-14, 2021, by supporting the services of Central Ozarks Medical Center.

COMC offers a wide range of services based on needs in the community that include medical, dental, and behavioral healthcare regardless of insurance status. Central Ozarks Medical Center (COMC) serves over 18,000 patients and provides more than 80,000 encounters/visits annually.

They have served their community since 1979. Their mission is to increase access to comprehensive primary and preventative health care and to improve the health care status of all members of Camden, Laclede, Miller, and Pulaski Counties.

Throughout the week of August 8, 2021, each clinic location will host various events and giveaways. This information will be found on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CentralOzarks.

The public is welcome to join COMC for all events including the Proclamation presentation scheduled on August 12, 2021, at 10:00am located at COMC Camdenton 1652 N. Business Route 5, Camdenton, MO 65020.