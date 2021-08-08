United Way

The United Way of Central Missouri is excited to announce the launch of a new volunteer platform, United Way Volunteer Connection, sponsored by Mid America Bank. This platform is an easy, one-stop shop for all things volunteering in the nine-county service area. Through this platform, pre-approved community partners of the United Way may post volunteer opportunities, and individuals and/or teams of individuals may sign up for volunteer opportunities that fit their specific interests and availability.

United Way of Central Missouri understands the importance of volunteerism in our community, and sees this as a critical component of our work, to connect caring individuals with organizations who rely and thrive with the help of selfless people giving their time to help others. Volunteering strengthens communities and gives people the opportunity to change lives, often their own.

United Way of Central Missouri’s Days of Caring is held annually in conjunction with our Community Campaign, and this year is scheduled for September 9 & 10. Sign-up for Days of Caring begins immediately through the United Way Volunteer Connection platform. Days of Caring is a two-day community-wide effort, sponsored by Scholastic, that matches volunteers from loyal, supportive businesses with short-term, project-focused volunteer service opportunities at United Way of Central Missouri’s 28 agency partner locations.

“United Way’s Volunteer Connection will streamline the process so those seeking volunteers and those volunteers seeking opportunities to serve in our community have one place to go. Whether it’s planting a garden, reading to children, or sharing expertise on a nonprofit board, there’s a role that’s right for everyone,” said Ann Bax, United Way of Central Missouri President. The website is available now at https://www.unitedwaycemo.org/volunteer.