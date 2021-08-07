Contest for donation to school being held

Lake Sun Leader

Honest Abe’s Home Services has announced a donation of $1,000 in school supplies to a local elementary school. The school which will be receiving this donation will be chosen by residents in the lake area during a voting period starting August 15. Voters can cast their choice once per day until August 30. The winner will be announced September 1.

The schools that will be available to vote for include: Dogwood Elementary, Osage Beach Elementary, Hurricane Deck Elementary, Eldon South Elementary, Versailles Elementary , and Heritage Elementary.

Honest Abe’s is located in Osage Beach and continues to find new and exciting ways to donate to the lake community. The company works within a 60-mile radius and serves the entire lake area. Honest Abe’s also hosts a Veteran’s Day giveaway called “System for a Soldier”, where a local veteran is given a complete heating and cooling system free of charge.

The voting page for the giveaway can be found at https://callhonestabes.com/back-to-school-giveaway/