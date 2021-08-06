Weekly fishing report

John Neporadny

The lake level was 659.4, generation of 34,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) at the beginning of the week down to 25,000 CFS by week’s end for a level of 659.7 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 84 degrees. Truman Lake was at 709.3 level.

To Note: The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

Bagnell Dam spillway/Osage River

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on plastic worms and jigs along rocky banks.

Lower Osage

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair in the mornings on drop shot finesse worms and Texas-rigged magnum plastic worms along main lake points and bluffs. Crappie: Slow on jigs along bluffs or trolling crankbaits along main channel.

Gravois

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good at night on magnum-sized plastic worms in brush 15 to 20 feet deep. Crappie: Fair trolling Bandit 300 crankbaits along the main channel or shooting jigs under deep docks. Catfish: Excellent drifting skipjack herring and cut shad in deep water along the main channel and in creeks or tight lining off docks with stink baits.

Mid-Lake

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on Texas-rigged soft plastic baits inside main lake points. Crappie: Fair on jigs 10 feet deep in brush piles and along main channel docks.

Grand Glaize

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on shaky head worms and deep-diving crankbaits in brush along main channel points and ledges. Crappie: Good on Itty Bit jigs 6 to 10 feet deep around logs in the upper end and 10 feet deep around brush on the lower end.

Niangua

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on Texas-rigged soft plastic baits inside main lake points and along bluffs. Crappie: Slow on jigs and minnows around docks 15 to 20 feet deep.

Upper Osage

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on buzz baits, plopper and chugger topwater baits in the mornings around docks and shaky head worms around docks later in the day. Crappie: Fair on minnows 8 to 10 feet deep around docks or trolling Bandit crankbaits along main and secondary points. White bass: Fair trolling crankbaits along main lake points. Catfish: Excellent tight lining blood baits or nightcrawlers.

Truman Dam spillway

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows. White bass and hybrids: Fair on jigs and spoons. Catfish: Good on cut shad.

Sources

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.