Lake Regional Welcomes Carla Ostronic

Lake Regional Health System

Special to the Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK

Lake Regional Health System welcomes Carla Ostronic, MPAS, PA-C, to Lake Regional Cancer Center.

“At Lake Regional Cancer Center, we provide innovative, state-of-the-art care, and Carla Ostronic is a resilient leader who personalizes the care she provides each patient,” said Timothy Sweet, Lake Regional Cancer Service Line director. “We are grateful to welcome such an empathetic provider with significant expertise in cancer care to our team.”

Ostronic has extensive experience in family practice medicine and medical oncology. She looks forward to providing exceptional care while collaborating with the rest of the Lake Regional team.

“When I met the staff at Lake Regional, I knew I had found a place in which I could deliver quality patient care while feeling supported in my role as an advanced practice provider,” Ostronic said.

Ostronic will work closely with Maggi Coplin, M.D., medical director of Medical Oncology.

“I’m so excited to have such a seasoned professional on our team!” Dr. Coplin said. “I am looking forward to working with Carla to grow the Lake Regional Cancer Center to better serve our community.”

Ostronic chose cancer care because she wanted to support patients through a very vulnerable time. She hopes to make things a little easier by establishing a supportive bond.

“To create a good working relationship with my patients, I listen to them and find out what their goals of care are,” Ostronic said. “Then, together with other members of their care team, we make sure their goals are realized as much as possible.”

Ostronic earned a Master of Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She has more than 25 years of medical experience and was most recently a family practice and medical oncology physician assistant at Olathe Health.

Ostronic and her husband have three grown children. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, boating or exploring the lake area. She also likes reading, exercising and playing with her two dogs.

Lake Regional Cancer Center offers state-of-the-art therapies to find and treat cancer. Services include chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, social worker, nutrition counseling , and palliative care. Lake Regional Cancer Center treats many types of cancer, including bladder, breast, colon, lung, lymphoma and prostate cancers. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com/cancercare.