Child Advocacy Council is once again sponsoring a Back to School Fair to ensure that all students in Camden County have a good start to the coming school year. The event will be held Friday, August 6 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. and will be held at the Camdenton High School in the main lobby.

Parking is available is the school parking lot. Outlying schools such as Climax Springs, Macks Creek and Stoutland are also welcomed to the School Fair, as well as parochial school students and students who are home schooled.

Child Advocacy Council will be providing back packs and school supplies for every student in need of such for a good beginning to their school year. Gift cards to Walmart will be made available by the Child Advocacy Council for students who need socks and underwear. Community partners will be present also, to provide hygiene and additional school supplies and information about their respective organizations.

For more information, call Nancy Bates at the Child Advocacy Thrift Store at 573-346-0003 or go to the Child Advocacy Council Facebook page.