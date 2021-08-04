COVID guidelines announced for Columbia College Osage Beach

Lake Sun staff

USA TODAY NETWORK

As colleges across the state update their COVID-related policies, Columbia College has announced guidelines for students who attend the Lake of the Ozark campus in Osage Beach.

Interim President Dr. David Russell said the college is doing everything they can to ensure the health and safety of the college’s communities at the main campus and Lake of the Ozarks.

Russell said the new policies are temporary measures that will be consistently monitored based on CDC and local guidelines and will be adjusted as necessary.

Academic Information:

The college will continue with in-person classes as long as it remains safe. The classrooms will be set to:

• Allow six feet between instructors and students;

• Provide three feet of distancing between students;

• Have air purifiers adequate for the size of each classroom.

Providing students with the best possible educational experience while being safe is very important to the college. If there is a need to transition to a virtual instruction setting, the high-flex model from last academic year will not be an option. Students will have access to advisors and their instructors for additional assistance if and when plans change.

Mask Policy:

Effective Monday, August 9, masks will be required indoors for all students, faculty, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. Exceptions to this mask policy include:

• When individuals are alone in a work space;

• When students are in residence hall rooms with their roommates.

• If individuals are more comfortable wearing a mask prior to August 9, they are welcome and encouraged to do so.

Vaccine Policy:

Providing vaccine information will help us know the vaccination rates on campus. The vaccination rates will inform us as we develop future safety guidelines. Individual vaccination status will only be used for contact tracing.

• Members of the college community who provide their vaccination cards or waivers will be entered into drawings for incentives.

• Fully vaccinated individuals exposed to the virus will not be asked to quarantine, so long as they are not symptomatic.

Accommodations:

Members of the college community requesting accommodations for a documented disability or medical condition must provide ADA forms that have been completed by their medical provider. These forms should be provided to the appropriate department for consideration:

• Faculty and staff through Human Resources no later than August 15, 2021;

• Students through Student Accessibility Resources (SAR).

State Fair Community College, Osage Beach campus, has not instituted a mask required policy. As of Aug. 1, SFCC returned to pre-COVID standards. However, masks are encouraged but not required.